…As Family, group demand justice

From George Onyejiuwa , Owerri

The state Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki has ordered for an investigation over the murder of Chibugo Amadi who was alleged beaten to death by his kinsmen.

The deceased who was an indigene of Umuora village in Umuohiri community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, was reportedly beaten to death on last Monday after him was stripped naked and paraded round the entire village.

CP Danjuma had ordered for a thorough investigation into the incident following a petition by Mr Chidiebube Okeoma, the founder of Stand for Humanity Foundation.

Okeoma told Newsmen in Owerri on Sunday, that the perpetrators dumped the deceased in a morgue and fled after doctors confirmed him dead in a hospital they rushed him to.

He said that while the villagers were beating the deceased they were also recording the proceedings and posting same social media platforms.

The Founder of the who in collaboration with the legal adviser of the foundation, Chijioke Onwubuariri, who are championing advocacy for justice for the family of the deceased, disclosed that the faces of the suspects are conspicuous in the video clips showing how they killed the deceased, tried to lie that the deceased fell from a tree when his 18 year- old son met them at a hospital in Okwelle in the Onuimo Local Government Area where they rushed him to.

Okeoma said: “the wife of the deceased”Mrs Chinonye Amadi in company of three out of her eight children ran to our organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation, seeking for justice. We have undertaken the matter and the petition written by our legal adviser, Chijioke Onwubuariri to the CP has been approved. It is an intentional murder. We have video clips of how they deliberately murdered him.

“They conspired and sold his four plots of land and still murdered him. They refused to take him to the police after conspiring to sale his four plots of land at an undervalued price and still administered jungle justice on him in the presence of his wife and children.

“Now they are on the run but they must be caught. I thank our legal adviser, Chijioke Onwubuariri, who has offered legal services in this matter on pro borno basis and we i asking all well meaning members of the society to join us in this task of making sure that the suspects do not go scot-free.”