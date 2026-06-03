From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State have accepted the outcome of the party’s recently concluded primaries, pledging loyalty to the APC and its candidates ahead of the general elections.

The assurance came during an expanded stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday, at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre in Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, who chaired the meeting, urged party members to close ranks and accept the primary results. He said the party’s decision was final and called on aggrieved aspirants to work for APC’s victory at the polls.

Uzodimma also tasked Imo and the Southeast to deliver “massive votes” for President Bola Tinubu in the next election, adding that it would strengthen the zone’s bargaining power at the national level.

“We must work harder to ensure that President Bola Tinubu gets a huge number of votes from this state in the coming election, as a show of gratitude for his sterling performance and, especially, for his goodwill towards the state and the Southeast,” the governor said.

He credited Tinubu’s support for the “huge infrastructural and social renewal” recorded in Imo.

APC’s state Chairman, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, commended the governor’s leadership for the peaceful conduct of the primaries and praised aspirants for their discipline.

“In every political contest, there can only be one winner,” Onyedebelu said, while assuring unsuccessful aspirants of inclusion in the party’s programmes. Now that the primaries have come and gone, I warmly congratulate all those who emerged as candidates of our great party… To those who were not fortunate this time, I appeal for patience and understanding,” he added.

Several unsuccessful aspirants for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats spoke at the meeting, commending the party for what they described as a free, fair, and transparent exercise. Those present included Chief Longers Anyanwu, Lady Gloria Akobundu, Ike Kennedy Odoeme, Dr. Chijioke Kaduru and Belusochukwu Enwere. Successful candidates, Alex Mbata, APC’s Senatorial standard bearer for Imo East, and Senator Patrick Ndubueze, also addressed the gathering.

The APC in Imo reiterated its commitment to fairness, transparency, and democratic principles in its operations.