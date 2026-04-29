Ibadan: Officers detained after motorcyclist’s death sparks violence

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan
The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Sanni Salisu, following an incident involving police officers at the Moniya axis of Ibadan on April 24.
According to a press statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. when two officers attached to the Kara Police Outpost allegedly carried out an unauthorised stop-and-search operation within their jurisdiction.
The officers reportedly intercepted Salisu, an okada rider, during which he suddenly suffered what appeared to be an epileptic seizure, slumped on his motorcycle, and became unresponsive. In an attempt to save his life, the officers rushed him to Modupe Hospital in Akinyele, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.
The sudden death triggered tension in the area, as some aggrieved residents, reportedly acting on misinformation, mobilised and attacked the Kara Police Outpost. The unrest led to the destruction of property, including three motorcycles and a Mazda pick-up patrol vehicle, while a police officer sustained severe burns during the violence.
Police authorities said reinforcements were swiftly deployed to the scene, restoring normalcy. The deceased has since been moved to the Adeoyo State Hospital Mortuary on Ring Road, Ibadan, where an autopsy is expected to determine the precise cause of death.
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In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, ordered the immediate arrest of the officers involved. The officers have been taken into custody and are currently undergoing disciplinary procedures.
The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring that the autopsy is performed and that any officer found culpable faces appropriate sanctions.
The Command expressed concern over what it described as false and misleading narratives circulating on social media regarding the incident, urging members of the public to rely on official information channels.
Reaffirming its stance, the Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and assured residents that justice would be served. The Commissioner further appealed for calm, urging citizens to remain law-abiding and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.
Residents were also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations continue, with the Command pledging its commitment to protecting lives and property while maintaining public trust.