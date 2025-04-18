By John Ogunsemore

Fuji music star, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency has disclosed that he lost N10 million to the ponzi scheme known as CBEX which recently crashed.

The Ibadan, Oyo State-based singer disclosed this during a performance, a video of which has now gone viral.

Taye Currency said he was lured into the scheme by four close associates identified as Sodiq, Small London, Lateef and one other.

“You will hear how CBEX took away over N20 million from me and people close to me.

“On April 1, Sodiq came to my house and said Lateef, the brand manager, had collected some money and also introduced Alaba and one other brother to it.

“Alaba even used N1.2 million he stole from the stage to invest. Brother Muka also put in his work fee—N500,000. Lateef invested N1.4 million,” he sang.

The singer explained that he was convinced to dabble into the scheme after some of his band members confirmed making money from it.

“Lateef said he used N200k to collect N600k. That was what pushed me. I withdrew the money I had saved with insurance and invested it on April 1, but everything vanished,” he added.

Taye Currency said he decided to talk about his ordeal to avoid developing high blood pressure over his loss.

He also rained curses on those that introduced him to the scheme, stating, “If they die well, they won’t rest well.”