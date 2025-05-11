From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned allegations of corruption against Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, as a politically motivated smear campaign aimed at undermining a key ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group responded to a protest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, allegedly orchestrated by agents of the Zamfara State Governor.

HURIWA expressed alarm over what it called a coordinated smear campaign by political actors, particularly from Zamfara, who are reportedly displeased with Matawalle’s rising profile and loyalty to the President.

“This renewed offensive against Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle is nothing but a desperate and vindictive attempt by internal saboteurs—many of them from the Northern political establishment—to discredit a performing minister whose only offence is his uncommon loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief and his role in stabilising the security architecture of the nation,” said National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko in a statement.

The group criticised the misuse of civil society organisations by politicians threatened by Matawalle’s influence. “It is no longer a secret that certain vested interests within the federal structure, especially those from the North-West, feel threatened by the visible and strategic positioning of Dr Matawalle in the cabinet,” HURIWA noted, warning that the EFCC risks being exploited for political witch-hunts. “We must caution the EFCC not to allow itself to be used to settle political scores or to undermine loyal public servants… We urge the Commission to act only within the limits of verifiable evidence and due process,” the statement read.

HURIWA noted a pattern of recycled allegations, noting similar petitions in May and September 2024 lacked credible evidence. “In May and September 2024, similar petitions were peddled, yet no credible or prosecutable evidence was advanced. Instead, we have seen a pattern—an orchestrated onslaught—that starts with petitions, followed by protests, and ends with media headlines, only to fizzle out without legal consequence,” the group observed.

The organisation praised Matawalle’s contributions as minister, emphasising his commitment to security reforms, military welfare, and civil-military cooperation. “His performance as Minister of State for Defence has been nothing short of commendable. He has brought a proactive and pragmatic style to military-civil engagement and has become a unifying figure in an otherwise tense national security framework,” the statement added. HURIWA criticised Zamfara’s political establishment for deflecting blame onto Matawalle despite their own failures to address insecurity.