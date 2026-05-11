How I managed fears, concerns

• Catholic priest who emerged NOUN best graduating student tells success story

By Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Reverend Father Eketelu Charles Onyebuchi emerged overall best graduating student of the National Open University of Nigeria’s (NOUN), at its 15th convocation in Abuja. In this interview, he explained how he managed his fears and concerns, when he enrolled for the programme in 2022. Excerpts:

How did you get to this point of academic excellence?

I had always wanted to diversify in terms of academics. It was for that reason that, in 2022, I decided to enrol for a B.Sc programme in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to study Peace and Conflict Resolution. At first, it was a bit challenging being an online programme where there’s no one to guide you. It was tough and challenging for me. But after a year in the programme, I began to understand what it entails and how to navigate the challenges.

What were the teething challenges?

The major one was studying without a physical classroom. It was a strange environment for me. But when I went through the course materials and saw how detailed they were, I became more hopeful of success. Eventually, it turned out to be so.

Did you envisage being the best graduating student in your set?

I had a plan and target to make a mark. I didn’t know what it could be, but I never wanted to go in and come out just like every ordinary person. I wanted to go in and leave my footprint, and I am happy that I achieved that.

⁠I remember receiving a call one afternoon to inform me that I emerged the overall best graduating student. I had to ask the caller, “best student across the country?” And he answered “yes.” It was really exciting and fulfilling for me.

What informed your choice of course?

Considering the Nigerian society, being highly diverse both on the religious and ethnic lines, conflict is inevitable as we obviously have been experiencing over the years in Nigeria and beyond. I wanted to study something that’s quite practical, relatable and relevant to the society within which I live. And on a personal level, promoting peace is something I generally enjoy doing.

What CGPA did you graduate with?

I graduated with 4.84 CGPA, and that happens to be the highest. Hence, I was openly celebrated and rewarded at the convocation ceremony in Abuja. It was well attended.

How competitive was your set?

I can’t say with certainty how competitive my set was. As you know, the Open University is mostly an online school. Though, we occasionally meet each other at the study centres as students.

But it is really hard to tell how other students are fairing academically since the classroom setting that could easily make that possible was not part of the NOUN arrangements.

Many people still have doubts about NOUN. What do you have to say to them?

You are correct. A lot of people have doubts about NOUN and schools that do not carry out the conventional mood of classroom teaching and learning. But after spending four years in NOUN and acquiring this degree, I can say without fear of contradiction that NOUN has been able to meet and even surpass the needed standards of impacting academic excellence to anyone who is ready to learn. I would recommend Open and Distance Learning (ODL) being offered by NOUN to anyone.

What sacrifices did you make to emerge the overall best?

I made a lot of sacrifices because the school was demanding. This is obviously the first-time experiencing schooling without the instructions of a teacher in the classroom. I had to devote hours to study and understand, since I was my own teacher more or less. I had to cut off as many socialising as possible especially when it was weeks close to examinations just to have enough time to focus on my examination.

How did you manage your study time and social media?

I believe life is about priorities. As regards, managing social media, I would say that it wasn’t much of a challenge for me. I wouldn’t say it was a battle choosing whether to spend time on social media or to study my books.

What support did you receive from your father and siblings since you mentioned that your mother is late?

My family was a great support system throughout the journey. Knowing I was in school was something they delighted in. They were much encouraging, always checking up on the progress of my academic journey. They were highly supportive and I am grateful for that.

What is your advice to fellow graduates who might rely on government for employment?

It is very okay and normal to rely on the government for employment after graduating from the university and acquiring a degree. I believe it is one of the responsibilities of the government to provide employment for the citizens. So, they won’t be asking for something out of the ordinary relying on the government.

But since the Nigerian society also supports and promotes individual enterprise, it would not be out of place to seek alternative means of financial sustainability if one is unable to acquire a government employment.

Will you accept any employment offer from NOUN if opportunity presents?

I am open to endless possibilities as God wills it.

What areas do you want NOUN to improve in?

NOUN is an online school and most of its activities take place online. As much as they have really done a great job in ensuring the efficiency of the various platforms and websites, they can continue to work on making sure it becomes totally hitch-free so that students can carry out their businesses without delays, or hitches.

What suggestions do you have for the minister to improve the education system?

Education remains pivotal in the development of any society. More attention should be given to funding schools to provide needed infrastructure that would aid learning. Also, the welfare of teachers and other school staff should be of great importance so that they can continue to do their work with joy and commitment. And if it is possible, student loans should be made available for those who wish to go to school but lack the funding.