By Damiete Braide

In a decisive move to improve women’s health and promote early cancer detection, Vcare for Development Foundation (VCDF) hosted a 2-day free breast and cervical cancer screening for women from Makoko and its environs on 8th – 9th August 2025.

Organised by VCDF in partnership with Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre and the Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos State Chapter, and supported by Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO), the outreach brought hope, relief, and reassurance to over 200 women.

For many participants, it was their first-ever screening for either condition. Sitting patiently under canopies, the women listened as health experts explained the dangers of late detection and demonstrated self-examination techniques. One after another, they filed into the screening rooms, emerging with a mix of relief and determination to take better care of their health.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Nigerian women, while cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women aged 15–44. In communities like Makoko, where healthcare is often out of reach due to cost, distance, and other barriers, many women are diagnosed too late for effective treatment.

According to the VCDF’s Programme Manager, Philip Ukemezia,

the medical team—comprising breast and medical oncologists, nurses, and trained volunteers, carried out clinical breast examinations, Pap smears, ultrasound screenings, and other relevant tests. Every woman also received personalised counselling on her results, and those requiring further medical checks were referred for follow-up care.

Ukemezia and team who reached out to women who might otherwise be left out expressed “By taking these services directly to where women live and gather, we break down barriers to access, build trust, and encourage more women to step forward for lifesaving screenings,”.

Dr. Omolola Salako, Founder of Sebeccly Cancer Care, stated, “We are pleased to extend access to quality oncological care to hundreds of women. Early-stage cancer intervention is critical, as timely detection and treatment significantly improve prognosis and reduce disease progression.”

By combining medical expertise, strong community partnerships, and the support of socially responsible organisations like SEEPCO, VCDF and its partners are making significant strides in improving women’s health outcomes in Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities.

For the women of Makoko, however, the event was more than a medical outreach, it was a powerful reminder that their lives and health matter.

“This programme is a blessing,” said one beneficiary who attended with her sister. “I have never done a cervical cancer screening before. Now I know my status, and I have learned how to check myself for early signs of breast cancer. It gives me peace of mind.”