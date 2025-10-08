…17 players arrive Polokwane

The Super Eagles camp came alive yesterday with the arrival of most of the top players to the Polokwane camp.

In total, out of the 23 invited players for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and the Benin Republic, 17 trained under the watchful eyes of coach Eric Chelle

Nigeria is hanging on to the faintest hope of qualification following FIFA’s verdict on South Africa band must win the two matches to keep the hope alive.

According to the a release from the camp, the players in camp as at 5pm Tuesday are captain William Troost Ekong, strikers Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi.

Other are Chrisantus Uche, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Semi Ajayi and the three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye and Amas Obasogie.

The trio of Akor Adams, Alhassan Yusuf and Zaidu Sanusi are among those expected.