From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that if there is any person who should be credited with stabilising democracy in Nigeria today, it is former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, praising him for surrendering power despite having “so many well-ironed khaki people around you with assault rifles and APCs” and the ability to stay on.

Speaking at the public presentation of three books honouring General Abdulsalami on his 84th birthday, Jonathan described the retired general as a rare leader whose influence “transcends the office they occupied” and whose life is a testament to “humility in leadership, patriotism in service, and wisdom in statesmanship.”

Jonathan reflected on his own loss in the 2015 election and how some people comforted him, saying he “doesn’t even deserve” to have lost.

“To me, I used to say that sometimes, because when I lost the election in 2015, some people used to call me and comfort me that sometimes I don’t even deserve,” Jonathan said.

“But if there is anybody that we can give credit to who has stabilised democracy in Nigeria today, it is General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the military head of state.”

He highlighted the extraordinary nature of Abdulsalami’s decision to hand over power: “With so many well-ironed khaki people around you with assault rifles and APCs, saying that we will still stay on and for you to have the courage to say no, it takes somebody who has a common commitment to the peace and progress of the country.”

Jonathan contrasted this with another president who, at the critical time to leave, was advised by his wife not to go: “I know of a president that at the critical time to leave because of certain circumstances and the wife just said no, we are not going. And he came in and the rest is a very ugly history. We must commend Abdulsalami Abubakar,” he said.

Jonathan described Abdulsalami as a “distinguished national leader” at 84, insisting the occasion was not merely about celebrating his age.

“But this is not merely a celebration of age. It’s a celebration of a lifetime devotion to the service of our nation and humanity.”

“General Abdulsalami belongs to that rare class of leaders whose influence transcends the office they occupied,” he added.

“His life story is a testament to humility in leadership, patriotism in service, and wisdom in statesmanship.”

Jonathan said the theme of the occasion, “Legacy of the Statesman,” was both fitting and profound.

“Legacy is not measured by the number of years one lives, but by the values one leaves behind, the institutions one strengthens, and the lives one touches,” he said.

“In this regard, General Abdulsalami’s contributions to Nigeria stand as enduring monuments.”

He recalled how, at a defining moment in Nigeria’s history, Abdulsalami demonstrated “uncommon courage and selflessness” by guiding the country through a peaceful transition that restored democratic governance and renewed hope.

“At a defining moment in our nation’s history, he demonstrated uncommon courage and selflessness by guiding Nigeria through a peaceful transition that restored democratic governance and renewed hope in the future of our country,” Jonathan said.

“His actions during the critical period reinforced the principle that true leadership is not about power, but sacrifice and commitment to the greater good.”

He noted how General Abdulsalami’s chief of staff gave a review of events during his short period in office.

“So when we listened to his chief of staff to Abdulsalami, he gave us a review of what happened within that short period he was in office,” Jonathan said.

He emphasised that beyond his tenure, General Abdulsalami has remained a steadfast advocate for peace, dialogue, national unity and democratic stability.

“Beyond his tenure in office, General Abdulsalami has remained a steadfast advocate for peace, dialogue, national unity, and democratic stability through the instrumentality of the National Peace Committee, which he chairs,” Jonathan said.

“He has continued to advocate for peace, peaceful elections, as well as intervene in conflict resolutions and nation-building initiatives. And some of his activities were even during when I was in office, so I knew what he did, especially in Sudan.”

Jonathan said the launch of the three books is a real opportunity to preserve history and document leadership lessons.

“The launch of these three books is, therefore, a real opportunity to preserve history, document lessons in leadership, and inspire future generations by one of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen,” he said.

“As we celebrate General Abdulsalami today, we are reminded that nations are built not only by policies and institutions, but also by the character of those who lead them.”

“His life offers enduring lessons in integrity, humility, patriotism, and commitment to national service,” he added.