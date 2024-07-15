Gunmen abduct Driver, 18 passengers in Akwa Ibom

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Driver and 18 passengers along Azumini boundary between Akwa Ibom and Abia state who were travelling to Port Harcourt from Uyo through Akwa Ibom Transport Company ( AKTC) bus .

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred last Wednesday when the AKTC bus left Uyo terminal passing through Iwukem in Etim council area before they were intercepted by their abductors in Azumini axis of the road .

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen stopped the Driver of the vehicle after shooting into the air while others came out from the bush and joined in the shooting spree .

He said all the passengers were ordered to come out from the vehicle or be killed and they obliged.

” The driver was the first person to come down . Other passengers were ordered to follow immediately . The kidnappers moved all of them to the bush and escaped with them . The whereabouts of the passengers is not known for now .

Akwa Ibom state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) ASP Timfon John while reacting to the incident said the police is still monitoring the situation .

” That incident happened along Azumini axis of the road after Etim Ekpo local government area .

” All I can say is that the Police is still monitoring the situation now. ” She said