By John Ogunsemore

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Manchester.

The club disclosed this in a social media post on Monday night.

According to the post, Guardiola was recognised for his tremendous contributions to the city of Manchester over the course of nine years.

The post reads, “Pep Guardiola has been awarded an honorary degree by The University of Manchester, recognising his extraordinary contribution to our city over nine years on and off the pitch!”

Guardiola joined Manchester City on July 1, 2016, replacing Manuel Pellegrini, following an official announcement by the club in February.

The Spaniard has won 18 trophies at the club, including six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and four Community Shields.

He also guided City to a Champions League title and a FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the most successful manager in the club’s history.