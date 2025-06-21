By Lukman Olabiyi

A socio-political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), K-RAD Vanguard, has strongly criticized the Osun State Government over what it described as its efforts to silence the media and suppress opposition voices in the state.

In a statement, the group, which backs the governorship ambition of Mr Kunle Adegoke (SAN), condemned alleged attempts by the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke to penalize media organisations that offer platforms for opposition commentary.

Describing the move as “barbaric, uncivilised and an affront to democratic responsibility,” K-RAD Vanguard warned that attempts to gag the media would face stiff resistance from advocates of free expression and democratic governance.

The group expressed particular concern over comments attributed to Kolapo Alimi, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, who reportedly called for the dismissal of Hon. Kehinde Ayantunji, a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola, from his position at Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

K-RAD Vanguard argued that such calls amount to political persecution and undermine the constitutional right to political association. The statement signed by the group’s acting state coordinator, Marooph Salam, and acting secretary, Abiodun Fanawopo, further accused the Adeleke administration of orchestrating smear campaigns against journalists perceived as critical of the government.

It cited past incidents, including an alleged attack on Rafiu Abdulhammed, a correspondent with TVC News, who the group claims was publicly targeted by the government for “performing his journalistic duties with professionalism.” K-RAD Vanguard also challenged the state’s interpretation of a recent Court of Appeal ruling concerning the legality of APC local government chairmen.

According to the group, the government has attempted to mislead the public over the implications of the judgment and has turned to intimidating media outlets that challenge its version of events.