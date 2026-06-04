Presidency signals breakthrough on state police, Gbajabiamila details next steps

From left: Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, Deputy Senate President Sen. Jibrin Barau; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) during the committee meeting on State Police held at the State House, Abuja. Thursday June 03, 2026