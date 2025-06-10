By Seyi Babalola

Activist lawyer Femi Falana has warned the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) against closing embassies due to non-payment of ground rent.

Falana cautioned the FCTA, led by Minister Nyesom Wike, that closing off embassies in Abuja would cause a significant diplomatic issue for Nigeria.

On Wike’s directives, FCTA authorities began sealing off certain properties for failing to pay ground rent.

Following the public outcry that greeted the process, President Bola Tinubu intervened.

Wike subsequently announced a two-week period for defaulters to pay up.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Falana said: “No court of law can order that execution be levied on any embassy, and Nigeria is part of the international community.

“If we embark on invading the embassy of any country, it’s going to lead to a serious diplomatic crisis for Nigeria. It’s not allowed. In fact, if a policeman is pursuing anybody for committing any offence and the person is able to scale the fence of an embassy, the police officer can’t invade the embassy, irrespective of the offence committed.

“Embassies and missions covered by the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations can’t be invaded because they have not paid ground rent. If we embark on invading the embassy of any country, it is going to lead to serious diplomatic problems for Nigeria.”