From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering youths through economic initiatives, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

Sule made this known on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of 50 youths who completed the pilot phase of the Masters of Business in the Streets Youth Empowerment Programme, a collaboration between the state government and Interweave Solutions International, USA.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, the governor emphasised the importance of equipping young people with skills to break the cycle of poverty and contribute to economic growth.

“The uniqueness of this programme lies in its pioneering approach to designing and implementing a youth empowerment scheme tailored for sustainability,” he said. “It fits into the broader, newly branded Sule Economic Empowerment Development Scheme (SEEDS), which serves as a one-stop shop for all youth empowerment initiatives under this administration.”

To expand the programme, the governor announced a ₦500 million commitment from the state government to support an additional 3,450 youths across Nasarawa.

Sule commended Interweave Solutions International for its partnership and urged the graduates to utilise their acquired knowledge to drive positive change in their communities.

Speaking at the event, Amb. Louise Gyunka, a representative of Interweave Solutions International, noted that the training had equipped the beneficiaries with essential skills for self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

“The aim is to promote business development and self-employment among youths, ensuring they add value to the state’s economy,” Gyunka stated.

She disclosed that the beneficiaries have been organised into five cooperatives—Nasarawa Progressive Minds Cooperative, Success Cooperative, Dadinkowa Cooperative, Maikudi Cooperative, and Akwanga Cooperative—to foster collaboration and community development.

Odu Zubairu, head of Nasarawa Progressive Minds Cooperative, described the training as transformative, noting that it had equipped participants with the skills to identify community needs and develop sustainable solutions.

“This initiative promotes economic empowerment and reduces dependence on government support,” he said, expressing gratitude to the state government and the training facilitators.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to create sustainable economic opportunities for youths and drive economic development in Nasarawa State.