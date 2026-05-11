Governor Okpebholo’s integrity-first approach to governance

By Patrick Akhere Ebojele

Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo has been consistent in framing his administration around a simple but demanding idea: that integrity is not a moral decoration in governance, but the foundation on which public service must stand. In his words, “I believe in keeping people with proven integrity. Your profession does not allow room for misconduct, and that is critical in governance.”

This is a statement that goes beyond political messaging. It reflects an attempt to define how Edo State should be governed, who should manage its resources, and what standards should guide decision-making in public office.

This approach recently came under renewed attention following a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to the Government House in Benin City. Led by ICAN President and Chairman of Council, Haruna N. Yahya, the delegation brought with it an assessment that placed Edo State among the most consistent performers in the institute’s accountability rankings over a five-year period.

Unlike political endorsements, ICAN’s evaluation is grounded in technical financial indicators. It assesses the timeliness of audited accounts, the quality of financial reporting, and how effectively state governments implement audit recommendations. These are measurable standards, not subjective impressions. They are designed to show how responsibly public funds are managed and how well financial rules are followed.

Within that structure, Edo State’s consistent performance suggests something more than routine compliance. It points to a system that has placed emphasis on financial discipline and institutional order. In practical terms, it reflects how government decisions are recorded, reviewed, and corrected through audit processes.

What makes this performance particularly notable is the administrative philosophy that appears to support it. Upon assuming office, Governor Okpebholo retained several key financial officials, citing competence and integrity as his guiding criteria. In a political environment where changes in administration often trigger sweeping personnel replacements, that decision stood out. It sent a signal that continuity in financial management would be prioritized over political adjustment.

This choice has implications that go beyond staffing. It affects how institutions behave, how records are kept, and how seriously audit findings are treated. When financial officers operate in an environment where professional standards are protected, systems tend to stabilize. Over time, that stability reflects in performance assessments like those conducted by ICAN.

The broader argument advanced by the administration remains that integrity is not an abstract value but a functional requirement of governance. Public finance depends on trust and accuracy. Once those are compromised, the effects are felt across sectors. Roads remain uncompleted, salaries become irregular, and public services weaken—not always because resources are absent, but because systems fail to manage them properly.

From this perspective, integrity becomes closely linked with development outcomes. It influences how budgets are executed, how contracts are awarded, and how public institutions respond to oversight. In governance terms, it is less about moral posturing and more about system reliability.

This view aligns with broader principles of public financial management, where strong accounting systems and adherence to auditing standards are recognized as essential for sustainable development. Governments that maintain transparent financial practices tend to make better decisions and use resources more efficiently.

In Nigeria, this remains a significant challenge. National assessments on corruption perception continue to highlight concerns about transparency and accountability in public institutions. These concerns are not limited to one tier of government but are reflected across different levels of administration.

It is against this backdrop that Edo State’s consistent performance in ICAN’s accountability rankings gains significance. It suggests that despite national challenges, some state-level systems are able to maintain higher standards of financial discipline. Whether this is sustained depends on institutional strength rather than individual leadership alone.

Beyond financial management, the administration has also linked its governance philosophy to inclusion. Representation, in this context, is treated as part of institutional trust-building. The governor’s commitment to appointing members of the Igbo community into key positions, including commissioner and special adviser roles, reflects an attempt to broaden participation in governance.

While such decisions naturally carry political interpretation, they also speak to a wider principle: that governance legitimacy is strengthened when diverse communities feel included in decision-making structures. In societies marked by diversity, inclusion often becomes a practical requirement for stability.

Another notable development is the emergence of an Edo State indigene, Hajia Queensley Safuratu Seghosime, as the president-elect of ICAN. Her elevation to lead Nigeria’s foremost accounting body creates an interesting intersection between state governance and professional oversight. It also highlights the growing visibility of Edo professionals within national institutions responsible for financial standards.

Governor Okpebholo’s public congratulations and assurances of support for her tenure reflect a recognition of that connection. It underscores the relationship between governance and professional regulation—two systems that, while distinct, often intersect in shaping public accountability.

Still, the central question remains whether integrity-driven governance can be sustained beyond rankings and formal assessments.

External validation provides evidence of performance, but governance is ultimately tested over time, under changing political and economic pressures.

Systems must be able to function independently of personalities. Financial discipline must survive beyond individual tenures. Audit compliance must remain consistent even when political priorities shift. These are the conditions under which governance models are truly tested.

For now, Edo State presents a case where institutional discipline appears to be producing measurable outcomes. The ICAN rankings offer one form of verification, but the broader test lies in continuity. If these standards persist, they may offer insight into how subnational governments can strengthen accountability within Nigeria’s complex governance environment.

In the end, integrity in governance is not proven by declarations. It is proven by systems that work, records that withstand scrutiny, and outcomes that can be independently verified. Edo State’s experience under Governor Okpebholo, as reflected in current assessments, suggests an administration attempting to align those elements in practice.

• Dr Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State