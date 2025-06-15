From John Bassey, Gusau

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State Dr. Dauda Lawal has pledged his administration’s commitment to providing adequate security and welfare to corps members deployed to the state.

The Governor disclosed this in a swearing- in ceremony of 493 Batch A stream 2 corps members posted to the state which was held at Universal Basic Education Training Center bye-pass Gusau.

The Governor who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development who serve as the chairman governing council of the scheme, Alhaji Tasi’u Musa Shinkafi, assured corps members of adequate security measures and warm hospitality throughout their year of service in the state.

” We understand the challenges face by our state and we are committed to creating a safe environment where you can carry out your duties without fear or disturbance” he said

Dr. Dauda Lawal also said the recent announcement of the increment of corps members allowance by hundred percent and a special allowance for corps members whose specialized in medical profession would motivate them to work diligently in contributing meaningful development in the state.

He added that his administration’s is committed to identify and reward excellent personals, those who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation and meaningful service would be celebrated and honoured.

The Governor also urged the corps members to respect and learn from the rich history, culture and tradition of the good people of Zamfara.

In his remarks, The state NYSC Coordinator, MOHAMMAD Ahmad thanked the state Governor for his consistent support to the NYSC scheme, and also, seek more infrastructure within the temporary orientation camp.

The Coordinator also urged the corps members to shun attending night parties and unnecessary distance journeys in order to complement the effort of the state government in enhancing their well-being.