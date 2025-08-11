From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe State has declared its support for former Senate President David Mark as the party’s national leader ahead of the 2027 general elections, while warning its former gubernatorial candidate in Gombe, Nafiu Bala, to desist from parading himself as the party’s national chairman or face expulsion.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun shortly after a meeting involving chairmen, secretaries, and officials from the 11 local government areas of Gombe State, ADC State Chairman Auwal Baba Barde said the resolution to stand firmly behind Mark was unanimous.

He said, “We in Gombe are not aware of, and do not support, any leadership other than Senator David Mark.” We have warned our member who is parading himself as the national chairman to retrace his steps or face expulsion from the party. He was our gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, but after the polls, he disappeared, only to resurface now, making baseless claims.”

The ADC chairman described Nafiu as a “lost member who appeared from nowhere”, insisting that the party in Gombe is focused on building a formidable political force rather than being distracted by “a single member making noise and trying to cause setbacks”.

Barde revealed that the party is intensifying consultations with key stakeholders, political groups, and prospective candidates in Gombe, including former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, as part of a broad coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national, state, and legislative levels.

“We are engaging all relevant players, from governorship hopefuls to senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants, to ensure we form a united front capable of salvaging Nigeria,” he said.