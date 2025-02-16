From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

At least 1,007 new students of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, took their matriculation vow as the university held its 16th matriculation ceremony at the weekend.

The students were drawn from the university’s College of Medicine, School of Nursing, and Faculties of Law, Natural Sciences and Environmental Studies, Education, Management and Social Sciences, as well as Arts.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Rev. Father Professor Christian Anieke, said that a balanced life was the culmination of all the values of the university.

According to him, a balanced graduate of the institution is not only academically excellent but also sound in understanding the importance of collaboration.

“Our engagement in the world space of academic wrestling has made us one of the most influential universities in Africa. Last month, Times Higher Education Ranking placed our university as number one in staff-student ratio in Nigeria, which is an indicator of the quality of education in our university,” Anieke said.

He noted that, as a strong university, the institution was involved in various forms of global competitions and had never participated in any national or international competition without winning a prize.

Anieke said: “From the standpoint of achievements and national and international influence, one can hardly believe it is just sixteen years old.”

He announced that graduates of the institution were active in various sectors worldwide, adding that “our academic staff traverse countries and continents, teaching, networking and getting involved in collaborative research, thus putting our university https://www.trendyporn.com/on the global map.”

He also acknowledged hard work, dialogue, and spirituality as the core values of the university.

In a homily, the Director of Communication of the university, who also serves as the Station Manager of GOUNI Radio, Rev. Father Benjamin Achi, urged the faithful to show genuine love to one another.