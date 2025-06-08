The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has welcomed Sunday Umeha, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, into the party.

The defection ceremony, held over the weekend at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was led on Ganduje’s behalf by the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu.

He was joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, alongside other party chieftains.

Umeha’s defection marks a milestone for the APC in Enugu, making him the first elected political office holder the party has produced in the state since its formation in 2014.

Joining Umeha in the defection were Hon. Dennis Amadi, former member of the House of Representatives (2015–2023) and Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Enugu West in the 2023 elections; Emma Ogbozo, LP House of Assembly candidate for Udi North; Chibuzor Onyema, LP House of Assembly candidate for Udi South; as well as the entire LP executive structure across the 40 wards and two local government areas of the constituency.

Speaking at the event, Chief Eneukwu conveyed Ganduje’s message to the defectors. “APC is the transformer giving light to Nigeria. Even the governor (Peter Mbah) himself is running around begging to know if he will join APC, but we won’t accept.

“He said I should tell Cyriacus Umeha, Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi, and all those that joined APC with them, including Emma Ogbozo my friend, that you have made the right decision. You will not be disappointed.”

He also hinted at APC’s 2027 plans: “We have a new governor in us. What he is doing is just waiting; he is waiting for 2027 to assume his position as the governor of Enugu State, and we know his capacity. That is when people will enjoy good governance.”

On his part, Minister Uche Nnaji praised the defectors and accused the Enugu State government of misleading the public with inflated project claims.

“I know that our people are suffering. The huge allocation that accrues to the state is not being used to work for the people. What they do is make-believe; they go to newspapers and electronic media and advertise what they did not do, claiming they have done it.”

In his remarks, Umeha said his decision followed wide consultations and represented the will of his constituents.

“Today is a remarkable day to align Enugu at the centre. If you come to South East, we have five states; Enugu is the capital of South Eastern states. Therefore, can the first be the last? Can the first son of the family be the last son? We are the first in the South East, and what it means is that we should be at the forefront and at the centre, which is Abuja,” he said.