FUTO student’s death: CLTC condemns alleged torture, orders probe into Man O’ War Cadet Unit

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) has strongly condemned the alleged torture and unauthorised disciplinary actions that reportedly led to the death of Chinedu Chibuzor Christogonus, a 100-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), declaring that such conduct has no place within the operational standards of Man O’ War Nigeria.

The agency also announced the commencement of an administrative investigation into the incident and vowed that anyone found culpable would not be shielded from justice.

Christogonus, a Cyber Security student, reportedly died after being subjected to disciplinary measures by officials of the FUTO Man O’ War Cadet Unit over allegations of theft, an incident that has sparked outrage within the university community and beyond.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Director-General of CLTC, Rinsola Abiola, described the student’s death as “profoundly painful and deeply regrettable,” while extending condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire FUTO community.

“The loss of a young life under such circumstances is profoundly painful and deeply regrettable,” she said.

It stressed that reports of unauthorised physical drills, corporal punishment, torture and other forms of extrajudicial discipline run contrary to the organisation’s rules of engagement and professional standards.

“The conduct alleged in connection with this incident, including unauthorised physical drills, corporal punishment, torture and extrajudicial disciplinary action, is not part of the rules of engagement, operational guidelines or professional standards expected of any personnel operating under structures affiliated with or supervised by this agency,” CLTC stated.

“Such actions are a direct and flagrant violation of the values, principles and code of conduct that govern Man O’ War Nigeria operations and are completely repudiated by this Centre.”

The agency said it had immediately activated its supervisory mandate by launching an administrative inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

According to the statement, findings from the investigation will be shared with relevant law enforcement agencies, including the Imo State Police Command and the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to support ongoing efforts to ensure accountability.

“CLTC commits to full transparency in its administrative proceedings,” the statement noted, adding that “no individual found culpable will be shielded from the consequences of their actions.”

The agency further disclosed that it is currently carrying out a comprehensive review of the operational framework of Man O’ War Nigeria, particularly in tertiary institutions, with a view to strengthening compliance with human rights standards and modern rules of engagement.

It said the tragedy at FUTO had underscored the urgency of reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents across the country.

“The tragic events at FUTO underscore the urgency of this reform process. The agency is fully committed to ensuring that such incidents are not only met with swift accountability, but are structurally and institutionally prevented from occurring in the future,” the statement added.

CLTC also expressed solidarity with the management, staff, students and alumni of FUTO as they grapple with the aftermath of the incident, assuring them of its readiness to work with the university authorities, the deceased’s family and other stakeholders to achieve a transparent and lasting resolution.

While acknowledging the anger and grief that have followed the student’s death, the agency appealed for calm and urged all parties to allow investigations and due process to run their course.