FUJIFILM Launches Instax Instant Camera Range at Slot Headquarters

FUJIFILM officially launched its renowned Instax instant camera range at the Slot Systems Headquarters, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership between both organizations.

The launch event welcomed senior FUJIFILM executives and directors from Tokyo, China, and Europe, alongside the leadership team of Slot Systems.

The event featured the unveiling of the Instax display stand, showcasing the innovative camera that instantly captures and prints photos, offering customers a unique and interactive photography experience.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the ribbon-cutting session led by the CEO of Slot Systems and senior FUJIFILM executives, symbolizing the official commencement of business between both brands.

The event provided an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and celebrate the introduction of Instax products into the Slot Systems retail network.

Customers can now purchase genuine Instax cameras and accessories at Slot Systems stores, further expanding access to innovative imaging technology across Nigeria.

Slot Systems and Lebara Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Connectivity for Nigerians

Slot Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Lebara, a globally recognized telecommunications brand known for providing international SIM card and mobile connectivity solutions across multiple countries.

The partnership was officially unveiled during a well-attended press launch and activation event held in Nigeria, bringing together executives, media representatives, industry stakeholders, and business leaders from both organizations.

The event commenced with a press briefing where representatives of Lebara shared their vision for expanding seamless and affordable global connectivity for customers in Nigeria.

As a trusted international telecommunications provider, Lebara offers mobile services that enable users to stay connected not only within Nigeria but also across numerous countries worldwide, making it an ideal solution for travelers, business professionals, students, and individuals with international communication needs.

Slot Systems and Cube Cover launch strategic partnership

Slot Systems and CubeCover officially launched their strategic partnership at an exclusive event held at the VSP Lounge, bringing together industry stakeholders, members of the press, and executives from both organizations.

The event featured a press briefing and media interviews that highlighted the introduction of SuperFix, an innovative phone protection solution designed to provide Nigerians with affordable coverage against screen damage and liquid damage.

The launch reflects a shared commitment by both companies to deliver greater value and peace of mind to mobile device users across the country.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the formal contract signing and symbolic handshake between the CEO of Slot Systems and the CEO of CubeCover, marking the official commencement of the partnership.

Through Slot’s extensive retail network and CubeCover’s expertise in device protection, SuperFix is set to make phone insurance more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

The partnership represents a significant step toward enhancing customer experience by offering reliable protection solutions that help users safeguard their mobile devices against unexpected damage.