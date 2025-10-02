Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, sacked all Commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments with immediate effect.

He thanked them for their services and contributions to the development of the state in the last two years..

At a valedictory session with his cabinet to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary in Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, he reiterated his commitment to serve the state with renewed vigour while thanking all citizens for their support.