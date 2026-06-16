2027: APC, LP battle for soul of Abia

By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All indications are that there will be a fierce battle for the soul of Abia State in 2027, as the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Labour Party (LP) move into open confrontation over the state’s executive and legislative seats. What is already clear from the early exchanges between the two parties is that neither side intends to cede ground without a fight, and that the contest taking shape will be among the most consequential in the state’s political history.

The APC, which regards its 2023 performance in Abia as deeply unsatisfactory, has resolved that the approaching electoral cycle represents its best opportunity to remedy that situation. The party is setting its battle formations in deliberate and calculated fashion, determined to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives commendable votes from the state and that its own candidates emerge victorious at every level.

The ruling Labour Party, for its part, is doing all within its power to consolidate its hold on a state it currently governs, deploying every resource available to it to ensure that its grip on Abia’s political structures remains firm heading into 2027.

The first open exchange of hostilities came when the APC raised a public alarm over what it described as a carefully coordinated plot by the LP-controlled state government to infiltrate and destabilise its party structures ahead of the elections.

In a statement signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, Uche Aguoru, the APC claimed it had credible intelligence that a prominent businessman, described as a former member of the party and a close associate of Governor Alex Otti, was allegedly used as a financial conduit to release the sum of five billion naira to certain individuals at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

“We have further been informed that a portion of these funds was allegedly made available to a frontline aspirant within our party with the sole objective of creating confusion, sowing division, and undermining the unity of our great party,” the statement declared.

The APC did not stop there. The party also claimed that the LP state government had gone as far as sponsoring aspirants for positions in the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly during the recently concluded APC primary elections, in a calculated attempt to install sympathetic figures within the opposition’s ranks. The effort, the APC said, failed.

“Despite the heavy financial inducements and enormous pressure exerted, the APC remained vigilant and resolute. We successfully outsmarted those plots and denied such individuals the tickets they desperately sought to secure through backdoor arrangements,” the party stated.

The APC also questioned openly what it described as the contradiction at the heart of the LP government’s behaviour. If Governor Otti and the Labour Party were truly satisfied with their record in office and confident of the loyalty of Abians, the party asked, why the desperation? Why would a government that boasts of unprecedented achievements need to spend taxpayers’ money on political misadventures rather than addressing the genuine needs of the people it governs?

In a pointed effort to frame the terms of the 2027 debate, the APC listed what it said would be the questions Abians take to the ballot box. “Through their votes, Abians will demand accountability for the 51 smart schools your administration claimed to have built with fifty-four billion naira. They will seek answers regarding the six-point-seven-billion-naira recreational facility budgeted for by your government and the funds already deducted for that purpose. They will ask questions about the four-point-three-billion naira taken from the state treasury for the construction of an ICT Centre. Retirees will demand justice over their pensions and gratuities, while civil servants will seek explanations regarding the minimum wage and other entitlements that were unjustly denied,” the statement read.

The party warned the LP-led government that no amount of propaganda, social media bullying by paid agents or manufactured skits could erase those questions from the public consciousness. It cautioned further that no amount of intimidation, infiltration, financial inducement, blackmail or political manipulation could derail the APC, insisting that every attempt to weaken the party had only made it stronger, more united and more determined to rescue Abia State from what it called the grip of deception, manipulation and propaganda.

The party concluded with a sweeping declaration of electoral intent, asserting that it would win not only the three senatorial seats, the eight House of Representatives seats and the twenty-four House of Assembly seats, but would also secure victory in the presidential and governorship contests in the state.

The Labour Party responded with equal swiftness. In a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Emenike Iroegbu, the ruling party dismissed the entire APC press release as a comic production that, in its words, did not ordinarily deserve a response. It chose to respond, it said, only for the purpose of setting the record straight and preventing members of the public from being misled by what it described as desperate political propaganda merchants.

The LP went straight to what it regarded as the central absurdity of the APC’s position. “The first and most important question every reasonable Abian should ask is this: why will Governor Alex Otti or the Abia State Government waste time, energy or resources trying to destabilise a party that is already hopelessly destabilised from within?” the party asked.

The Labour Party expressed its surprise that the APC in Abia State continued to drag the Governor into every political conversation, as though its own political relevance depended entirely on the frequency with which it mentioned his name. There was, the LP suggested, a reason for this pattern.

“The truth remains that Governor Alex Otti’s performance has naturally become the standard for governance in Abia State, and this reality appears to be giving the opposition sleepless nights,” the party stated.

The LP’s advice to the APC was direct. The opposition party should focus its energy on rebuilding its own structures and addressing the genuine concerns of its members, rather than constantly projecting its internal difficulties and political insecurities onto the state executive. The party also reminded the APC that Abians had grown considerably more politically aware and were now fully capable of distinguishing between propaganda and performance, regardless of how loudly or how frequently the former was repeated.

The exchanges between the two parties reflect the underlying reality of a state in which the political stakes for 2027 are exceptionally high. The APC is fighting to reclaim relevance in a state where it failed to mount a credible challenge in the previous cycle.

The Labour Party is fighting to prove that its 2023 victory was not a protest vote but the beginning of a durable political realignment. Both parties understand that Abia’s 2027 outcome will carry significance well beyond the state’s borders, serving as a measure of the LP’s capacity to hold what it has won in the South-East and of the APC’s ability to recover ground it has lost across the region.

Should the APC succeed in putting its house in order, and given the range of political figures who have positioned themselves across the various party platforms following the conclusion of the primaries, 2027 is set to produce the fiercest electoral contest in Abia’s political history. The opening exchanges have already confirmed that neither side is approaching the coming battle with anything less than absolute seriousness.

What is equally clear is that the outcome will not be decided by press statements alone. The APC’s ability to translate its rhetoric of rescue and accountability into a credible on-the-ground political operation, and the Labour Party’s capacity to defend its record while managing the expectations of a state whose citizens have spent decades waiting for dividends of governance, will ultimately determine which party the people of Abia choose to trust with their future. The battle for the soul of Abia State has begun, and by every measure, it is going to be a long one.