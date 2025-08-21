From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Martins Lydia Foundation (MLF), with the support from global fund for women through the Africa Climate Justice Movement (ACJM), over the weekend organised a comprehensive training session for women and adolescents, a bold move to confront the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in rural and urban communities.

The sensitisation program, held in Alajameta, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, which drew scores of women and young girls from within and around the community in Egbeda Local Government, sought to deepen awareness about GBV equip participants with preventive strategies, and strengthen their resilience against the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the event, MLF’s Program Consultant, Genevieve Edokwe, emphasised that GBV is a pervasive issue in Nigeria, particularly in rural communities, where entrenched cultural practices and a “culture of silence” discourage survivors from speaking out. “From what we have gathered in this community and across Oyo State, many women and girls are going through issues of rape, physical assault, economic deprivation, and other forms of abuse. Sadly, because of cultural expectations, many of them are told to keep silent. They are not encouraged to speak out or seek help when things are going wrong.”

She explained that Martins Lydia Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has been working across several communities to bridge the gaps in awareness, education, and access to resources for women and girls. The foundation also integrates climate justice into its interventions, recognizing the compounded impact of climate change on vulnerable populations.

According to her, women and girls are among the hardest hit by climate change due to their limited participation in decision-making and lack of access to resources. “They feel the brunt of changing climate patterns but hardly have a voice in shaping policies or community responses. Today’s training was therefore designed to enlighten them not only on GBV prevention but also on climate resilience,” she added.

During the interactive sessions, participants were taught about the different forms of GBV, how to identify them, and ways to prevent abuse. Discussions highlighted physical violence, sexual assault, economic deprivation, and psychological trauma as recurring realities faced by women and girls in the area.

Edokwe stressed that one of the major goals of the training was to dismantle the culture of silence by encouraging survivors to speak up and seek redress. “Many women don’t even realize that some of the things they endure at home or in the community amount to abuse. And for those who know, there is fear of stigma or rejection. This initiative is here to change that mindset,” she said.

A significant milestone of the program was the formation of a GBV Support Hub within the New Gbagi community. The hub will serve as a safe space where women and girls can report cases of abuse, access emotional support, and be connected to essential services such as counseling, legal aid, and rehabilitation.

As part of this initiative, participants who completed the training were inaugurated as GBV Prevention Champions. These individuals, drawn from among the women and adolescents present, will act as first responders within their communities raising awareness, reporting cases, and educating others on the dangers of GBV.

“We now have a support group that will function as a whistle blowing system for victims. The champions will not only educate fellow women and girls but will also extend the message to men and boys, because some of those who perpetuate violence don’t even realize that their actions constitute abuse,” Edokwe explained.

The support hub is also envisioned as a sustainability structure that fosters solidarity, reduces isolation among survivors, and links communities to broader networks of organisations and stakeholders working to protect women and girls. Stakeholders engaged by MLF, including local leaders, market executives, and youth representatives, pledged their support to ensure that the hub functions effectively. They also promised to back efforts that challenge harmful cultural norms and promote gender equality.

GBV remains one of the most pressing human rights challenges in Nigeria. Reports suggest that women and girls continue to suffer disproportionately due to weak enforcement of laws, cultural stigma, and inadequate support systems. Through this initiative, Martins Lydia Foundation is charting a new course in Ibadan and beyond one that breaks the silence around abuse, empowers survivors, and mobilizes communities to take ownership of the fight against GBV.

“Today is just the beginning. We believe that with the support of our partners, the government, and the community, these women and girls will not only resist abuse but will also become leaders in ending gender-based violence and building resilient communities in the face of climate change,” Edokwe concluded.