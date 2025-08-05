From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Forum of former Members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris.

The endorsement came during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where the forum, led by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, unanimously declared their support for Governor Idris and declared him highly competent for continuity in office in 2027.

Shalla, who also serves as the Chairman of the Kebbi State Contributory Pension Board, said the visit was to express their loyalty and solidarity with the Governor in recognition of his remarkable achievements across the state within the two years in power.

He described the forum as a coalition of former Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Members who also served as Chairmen of various Committees, united to add an impetus to the Governor’s developmental agenda.

“What you see here today is just a fraction of our membership. We came together to form this forum to provide you with the necessary support to reach even greater heights,”

“We are living witnesses to the tremendous infrastructural and human capital development you have achieved. You have transformed Birnin Kebbi into a modern city with projects such as the new motor park, Secretariat Complex, and extensive road network in the state.”

Moving a motion for endorsement, Hon. Jafar Muhammad, a former member of the Legislature and later, Commissioner for Health, enumerated the tremendous successes recorded by Governor Nasir Idris in all fields of human endeavour, which warrants a vote of confidence on Kauran Gwandu and support to his re-election in 2027.

The former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Shalla called for voice-votes from the members, after former member, Nafi’,u Aliyu Bagudo, seconded the motion.

The forum unanimously adopted the motion of which has now become incumbent on them.

In response, Governor Nasir Idris expressed gratitude to the forum for identifying with his administration and acknowledging its achievements.

He highlighted key milestones in education, noting that Kebbi State now operates a free education policy. He also mentioned improvements in healthcare, security, and several developmental projects across the state.

The Governor commended the contributions of the ex-lawmakers to the development of Kebbi State and reaffirmed his commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to the people.