The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that violence attacks on local communities and killings of farmers in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country are mostly perpetrated by foreign herders.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, stated this yesterday, while fielding questions from journalists on the identities of armed herders attacking farming communities.

Several communities,especially in Plateau and Benue states have recently faced series of attacks by armed herders with many killed and thousands rendered homeless.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue recently said the attackers were foreign herders taking advantage of ECOWAS protocol on free movement of livestock to invade communities.

Responding to newsmen, Kangye said that even though the Hausa language was spoken in different parts of Africa, it was easy to identify those who are non-Nigerians.

According to him, when you hear them talk in some instances you will be able to decipher whether these people are from here or not.

“Hausa language like any other language has different versions and intonations.

“So, the Hausa spoken in Nigeria has differences between the Hausa spoken in Mali, also the Hausa spoken in Central Africa Republic and Hausa spoken in Ghana.

“So when we arrest these herders and terrorists, even the way they speak and appear is clear to see and even the hair will tell you that this person is not from Nigeria.

“I think the only community in Nigeria that has hair similar to the Shuwa in the Sahel region is probably the Shuwa Arabs in Borno but they don’t even have the same hair.

“So one will also admit that many of those terrorising our people are foreigners even though some of them are also Nigerians,” he said.

Kangye said that some herders of Nigerian origin also get involved in the process of rearing their cows.

He added that some of them often encroach into people’s farms resulting in conflict between the farmers and the herders.

“But know that most of the violence and incessant killings you are hearing in some parts of this country are perpetrated by mostly those that find their way into porous borders of our country.

“But we must as a nation rise up together with other agencies whose responsibility to ensure those that come into Nigeria are accounted for.

“There are agencies responsible for that so we have to collaborate and that is why we say we work within a joint environment to ensure that we address insecurity,” he added.