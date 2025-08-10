From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal Ministry of Education (FME) has emerged overall winners of the 5th edition of the Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM 2025), which concluded on Saturday, August 9, in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

FME clinched the top position after securing 19 gold, 18 silver, and 8 bronze medals. The National Examinations Council (NECO) finished as first runners-up with 13 gold, 17 silver, and 17 bronze medals, while the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) came third with 3 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, represented by Prof. Ibrahim Ogiri Hassan of the Federal University of Lafia, described FEDUGAM as a platform that promotes unity, synergy, and friendship among agencies under the ministry and their state counterparts.

“FEDUGAM serves as a platform to enhance the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of participants. We are grateful to the Nasarawa State Government for their warm hospitality and to the Federal University of Lafia for making its world-class facilities available to us,” Alausa said.

He commended the dedication and sportsmanship of athletes and officials, adding, “Your discipline, teamwork, and unwavering spirit have been truly inspiring. I congratulate all medal winners and urge every participant to see themselves as winners.”

Chairman of FEDUGAM, Dr. Saeed Yusuf, represented by Deputy Chairman, Mr. Olapade Suleiman, expressed gratitude for the successful hosting of the event.

“We express our gratitude to our innovative Honourable Minister, who has shown special interest in sports by committing resources and creating an enabling environment for staff to exhibit their talents,” Yusuf stated.

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Yakubu Kwanta, represented by Director of Administration and Supply, Helen Madaki, appreciated the organisers for choosing the state as host and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sports development at all levels.