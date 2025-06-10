Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has spoken on her scheduled performance at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show.

Daily Sun reported that the Grammy Award-winning sensation will take centre stage at the historic event alongside international superstars J Balvin and Doja Cat at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Reacting to the news, Tems, who couldn’t hide her excitement, said the artists would all bring the world together to celebrate football.

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment — to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and help improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund (FGCEF).”

“I can’t wait. See you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!” Tems stated.

The FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show is reportedly part of a broader effort to raise awareness and support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund (FGCEF).

Led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-founder, Hugh Evans, the FGCEF is a joint initiative which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world.