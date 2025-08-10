From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to deepen ties with states government and private sector partners to boost rice production.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, who made the pledge during a working visit to Jangwa Rice Farm in Nasarawa State at the weekend, said the government remains committed towards achieving food security, economic diversification, empowerment of youth and Women as well as harness the opportunities linked within the agricultural ecosystem.

Kyari stated that the Administration of President Bola Tinubu, remains focused on transforming the agricultural landscape to meet the nation’s growing food demand.

In a statement yesterday, by an Assistant Director of information, in the Ministry, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the Minister added that this objective would only be realized through increased investments in food production by state governments and Private Sector Partners.

Speaking on the visit, he said: “The visit underscored the shared commitment of both federal and state governments towards achieving food self-sufficiency and fostering inclusive agricultural development.”

Addressing farmers at the farm site, the Minister assured them of the Federal Government’s continuous support.

According to him, the youths are the promise of tomorrow, saying “when we invest in them today, we are securing the future of our nation.

“We will return after harvest to assess the positive impact of the initiative on the lives of the people.”

He noted that the initiative would encourage more states to invest in the agriculture sector and reduce the importation of rice in the country.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule stated that Nasarawa remains one of the top rice-producing states and is currently the largest producer of sesame in the country.

Abdullahi Sule revealed that the initiative had provided an opportunity to positively engage the youth and women in farming, and it has also reduced crime in the state.

According to him, the farm site visited is 1,300-hectare rice farm in Jangwa, Nasarawa State—one of the Legacy Agricultural Projects of his administration.

He added that the farm is divided into three segments—Block A (250ha), Block B (350ha), and Segment C (700ha)—is a model of youth and women engagement in commercial agriculture.

“The farm sources its high-quality seeds Faro 45 and Faro 61 from Olam, which also serves as the major off-taker of the paddy,” he added.