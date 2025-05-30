Students to get N22,000 monthly stipend

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared that students in technical colleges, Federal and State, will henceforth enjoy free education.

The Government explained that the package includes free tuition, accommodation, and feeding and a monthly stipend of N22,500 to students in the colleges.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the development at the launch of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in Abuja on Friday.

The Minister said the gesture was designed to attract more young people to TVET, incentivise them so they could use the opportunity to acquire relevant skills that would make them useful to society.

