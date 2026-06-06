Video released of abducted General Rabe Abubakar and wife

By Philip Nwosu
The abductors of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife have released a video showing the couple in captivity, weeks after they were kidnapped in Katsina State.
The former military spokesman and his wife were reportedly abducted along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road in the Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, near Zakin Baure village.
In the four-minute video circulating on social media, the wife of the retired general appealed to authorities and community leaders to facilitate their release by addressing the demands made by their captors.
According to her, the abductors are demanding the release of three individuals identified as Sani, Aminu, and Nasiru, whom they claimed were being held by security agencies. She also stated that the kidnappers were seeking the return of livestock allegedly seized from them.
The woman said two of the detained individuals were arrested in Jikamshi, while the third was apprehended in Kano.
She appealed to the Katsina State Government and traditional leaders in five local government areas to intervene and help secure compliance with the demands in order to facilitate the couple’s freedom.
Speaking briefly in the video, Major General Abubakar called for efforts aimed at restoring peace, noting that the abductors had indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue and pursue peaceful coexistence.
The retired officer, who once served as Director of Defence Information, urged stakeholders to explore avenues that could lead to a peaceful resolution of the situation.
Reports also indicated that a notorious bandit leader, identified as Kachallah Muhammad, who is said to operate in parts of Katsina State, has reportedly established communication with the family of the retired general regarding the abduction.
As of the time of filing this report, neither the Katsina State Government nor the relevant security agencies had issued an official statement in response to the video or the demands reportedly made by the abductors.
The incident has renewed concerns over the persistent challenge of kidnapping and banditry in parts of north-western Nigeria, despite ongoing security operations aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.