By Steve Agbota

The federal government has approved certification and compliance processes for five proposed deep seaport projects to reposition Nigeria to reclaim over 70 per cent of Nigerian-bound cargo transported to other African nations.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, listed the approved projects to include the Badagry Deep Sea Port in Lagos State, Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ondo State, Ibom Deep Sea Port in Akwa Ibom State, Bakassi Deep Sea Port in Cross River State, and Bonny Deep Sea Port in Rivers State.

Dantsoho disclosed this yesterday at the close of a three-day meeting of Managing Directors of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), member ports and the Port Statisticians Network held in Lagos.

Dantsoho, who is also the President of PMAWCA, explained that although negotiations with investors were still ongoing due to the huge financial commitments required for such port projects, the government had already laid the regulatory and administrative groundwork necessary for implementation.

“In terms of approvals, certifications and compliance issues, we have taken care of five different deep-sea ports in Nigeria,” Dantsoho said.

He said the planned port projects are expected to improve Nigeria’s ability to receive larger cargo vessels, expand trade capacity and strengthen regional logistics, noting that the country’s growing population, expanding economy and strategic role in servicing neighbouring landlocked countries make investment in deep-sea ports inevitable.

According to Dantsoho, Nigeria currently accounts for over 70 per cent of cargo traffic within the West and Central African sub-region, while countries such as Niger, Chad, Mali and Burkina Faso also depend partly on Nigerian ports for international trade access.

Dantsoho further stated that the government was pursuing a combination of short-, medium- and long-term strategies to improve port efficiency, including the rehabilitation of existing ports, deployment of technology-driven systems and development of new deep-sea infrastructure.

Speaking as President of PMAWCA, Dantsoho added that countries across the sub-region, including Ghana, Senegal and Benin Republic, were also modernising their port facilities in response to rising global shipping demands and competition.

Dantsoho said member countries are intensifying investments in port infrastructure, technology and deep seaport development to strengthen trade facilitation and position the region as a major global maritime hub.

The PMAWCA president stressed that ports across the sub-region must undergo aggressive modernisation to remain competitive with other global maritime hubs, cautioning that delays in infrastructure renewal could leave Africa behind in global shipping and trade.

Speaking on the resolutions of the meeting, Dantsoho said member states had resolved to deepen the deployment of technology-driven solutions, including the National Single Window platform and Port Community Systems, to improve cargo clearance processes and reduce delays at ports.

In his closing remarks, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, reiterated the need for stronger regional co-operation, strategic investment and inclusive development to drive the transformation of the ports and the entire maritime sector across West and Central Africa.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Director of Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyinloye Meshack, said deliberations during the three-day gathering highlighted the importance of collaboration among African countries and joint action in tackling emerging challenges and opportunities within the ports and logistics ecosystem.

The minister said the conference theme, “Ports of the Future: Combining Logistical Resilience with Inclusive Community Development,” provided strategic direction for enhancing the competitiveness and future readiness of ports in the region.

He said the visit by delegates to the Lekki Deep Sea Port demonstrated what could be achieved through strategic investment, innovation and effective public-private sector collaboration.

Oyetola said growing investments by African business leaders in port infrastructure reflected increasing confidence in the continent’s maritime economy, citing the expansion plans announced by Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Group as evidence of broader aspirations for regional integration, industrialisation and improved connectivity.

The minister further stressed the need for African countries to work together in addressing supply chain disruptions, climate-related pressures and the transition towards greener shipping systems.

He pointed to initiatives such as the European Union-supported West African Sustainable Oceans Programme (WASOP) as examples of collaborative efforts aimed at promoting climate-resilient and sustainable maritime development across the region.