The Federal Government has directed that all applications for Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), permits, and survey plans along Nigeria’s shorelines must now be routed exclusively through the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), following its recent move to the Presidency.

Surveyor General of the Federation, Mr. Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, made the announcement during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) and the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Abuja branch.

“As part of the President’s directive, all such requests should be put on hold pending merit-based determination by OSGOF,” Adebomehin said. “The enforcement unit will demolish anything within the right of way. This is an executive order—FG doesn’t want any unapproved allocation around the shoreline, in line with the law of the sea. OSGOF has the right map, and there is a strong commitment to let everyone be aware of this.”

He further instructed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to compile and submit all prior approvals granted to individuals or corporate entities for shoreline activities, while any documents previously sent to other MDAs on related matters should be redirected to OSGOF.

The Surveyor General expressed concern over some MDAs and states still duplicating OSGOF’s functions or allocating shoreline spaces without its involvement, in violation of the President’s order.

Reacting to the new directive, NIS President, Surv. Chief P.C. Eze, praised Adebomehin’s leadership, saying:

“I would like to express our sincere appreciation for your tireless efforts in advancing the surveying profession in Nigeria. This is what we have been praying for, and it is on ground now. We are going to cooperate with you. The tripod is set with iron protector at the tip of the legs—so it cannot wither away.”

NIS Secretary General, Folakemi Odunewu, presented the association’s seven-point agenda, which includes the digital transformation of the National Secretariat, stronger public relations, re-agitation of the Survey Coordination Act, professional excellence awards, deeper focus on core projects, and advocacy for the creation of a Ministry of Surveying and Geoinformatics.