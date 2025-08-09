From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has appointed Prof. Mathew Adamu, as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University).

A statement by the Acting Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council, Mrs. Roseline Adakayi, indicated that the new Acting Vice Chancellor will serve for a period of three months, effective Monday 11th August 2025.

He expected to take over from Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, who was appointed for a six-month tenure in acting capacity in February 2025.

The statement added: “During her stewardship, Prof. Lar provided purposeful leadership, fostered academic and administrative stability, and, in concert with the relevant organs of the University, successfully initiated the selection process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor”

Adakayi further noted that the new Acting Vice-Chancellor is tasked with the responsibility of supporting the Governing Council, led by Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, to conclude the ongoing process for appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor in line with statutory provisions and guidelines.”

She expressed the university community’s sincere gratitude to Prof. Lar for her dedicated service, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence and institutional progress.

The Acting Registrar wished Prof. Adamu a successful tenure as he steers the University forward during the transition period.