Civil servants under the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) have appealed to the Federal Government to pay outstanding arrears, including wage awards and promotion allowances.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, and copied to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the forum urged urgent action to address long-standing issues affecting federal workers.

The group noted that the challenges had worsened, particularly since the removal of fuel subsidies.

The letter, signed by Mr. Andrew Emelieze, national coordinator, Mr Itoro Obong, national secretary and Mr. Razaq Oseni, publicity secretary emphasised the growing frustration among workers.

They noted that 10 months had passed since the implementation of the new national minimum wage, but full compliance remained a problem.

“We call on you to ensure full implementation of the minimum wage by June 30, 2025 and immediate payment of 10 months’ arrears dating back to August 2024,” the letter stated.

They also demanded payment of the 40 percent peculiar allowance in June salaries, along with 10 months’ arrears, and the introduction of a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by June.

The group condemned the selective payment of wage awards and urged the government to ensure all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) received the first tranche and any pending arrears.

They also demanded the payment of promotion arrears owed over the years, particularly to judicial workers and staff of tertiary institutions and the federal health sector.

Other demands include the reinstatement of leave bonuses, payment of 13th month incentives, hazard allowances and a long service award.

Additionally, the forum warned against borrowing from the contributory pension fund, stressing it was not intended for government loans.

The letter expressed hope for prompt government action, emphasising that timely intervention would prevent the need for federal workers to escalate their demands through physical demonstrations.