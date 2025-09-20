From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to reviving Nigeria’s steel industry.

In a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Salamatu Jibaniya, the government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to reviving the nation’s steel industry with Ajaokuta at the heart of that vision.

The statement says a comprehensive technical and financial audit of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant is underway, stressing that the goal is to ensure that every decision about the plant’s future is rooted in verified data, transparency, and the long-term interest of the Nigerian people.

It notes that this ongoing audit builds on findings from a previous 2018 report, which confirmed that Ajaokuta’s facilities remain largely intact, with only normal wear and tear.

According to the statement, the earlier report also recommended automation of some manual systems to enhance operational efficiency.

The statement emphasises that the federal government is working to reposition Ajaokuta as a cornerstone of national industrialisation, one that will not only boost infrastructure development but also generate jobs, attract investment, and strengthen Nigeria’s economic self-reliance.

It emphasises that this is more than a restoration project; it is a strategic national priority aimed at building a modern, globally competitive steel sector.

According to the statement, the future of Ajaokuta is being reimagined not as a symbol of what could have been but as a pillar of what Nigeria can still achieve.

The statement adds that there is a renewed hope for the future of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.