From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has issued a stern warning to the public regarding a fraudulent online promotion exam form circulating on various media platforms. The Commission clarified that the form and its associated link are not authorised or issued by the FCSC.

In an official press release, signed by Taiwo Hassan, the Commission stated, “The form and its link did not emanate from the Commission, as the Commission has a well-structured system that is guided by public service rules in the conduct of its promotion exercise, as contained in our call circular no: FC.6243/GOV/2025/VOL/L issued on May 12, 2025.”

The FCSC urged members of the public to remain vigilant against fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers who seek to defraud unsuspecting candidates. The Commission emphasised that any changes to the promotion exercise would be formally communicated to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and published on the official FCSC website at www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.