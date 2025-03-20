From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Fears of reprisals have engulfed Barakin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State following the killing of the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the area, Mallam Mohammadu Adamu.

Adamu was reportedly assassinated by gunmen in the area on Wednesday.

The State Chairman of MACBAN, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, who confirmed the incident to reporters on Thursday, said that Adamu was gunned down shortly after the deceased broke his fast with friends and family.

The gunmen were said to have forced their way into his house at about 8:00 p.m. and opened fire on him at close range.

Babayo said, “Immediately they shot him, the gunmen bolted away while neighbours hurried to the site to save his life. However, he was pronounced dead at the Barakin Ladi General Hospital where the villagers rushed him to.”

The MACBAN chairman called on the security agencies in the state to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident with the aim of bringing the perpetrators of the crime to book and to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to carry out such a heinous act.

A youth leader in the community, Alhaji Danjuma Ibrahim, expressed anger at the incident, saying that the last attack that claimed his life was the third attempt on his life in recent times and called on the security agencies.

“The gunmen attacked him and shot him severely in the body. There are bullet wounds on the body. After they shot him, they fled the area. Security personnel, including police and soldiers, have responded because we were together with them at the hospital when he was rushed to the hospital.”

He called on agencies not to leave any stone unturned in the course of their investigation to fish out those behind the crime, stating that the remains of the deceased shall be buried today, Thursday, in the local government area.

State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alabo Alfred told our correspondent in a telephone interview that he’s yet to get details of the incident.