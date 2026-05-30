From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued a stern warning that it will revoke title documents of event centres, hotels and other public buildings in the FCT if they are found hosting “illegal organisations.”

The threat was contained in a Friday statement by Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, which said allocations of land in the territory are strictly for lawful activities and that the usage of such facilities will now be closely monitored.

“Going forward, title documents of any event centre, hotel or public building that is used for the gathering of illegal organisations will be revoked,” the statement said.

The FCTA framed the move as part of efforts “to further ensure the security of lives and property in the FCT and sustain the efforts of security agencies in this regard,” adding that monitoring aims to prevent venues being used “for gatherings capable of disrupting the peace of the nation’s capital.”

Owners of event centres and hotels were told to verify the legality of organisations and the purpose for which their facilities are booked. The statement singled out the current political season, instructing proprietors to deal only with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-recognised leadership of political parties and to keep “proper records of transactions.”

“For instance, in this political season, owners of event centres and hotels in particular must ensure that they only deal with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised leadership of political parties in respect of the use of their facilities, and proper records of transactions must be kept,” the release said.