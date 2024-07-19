FCT begins first round maternal, newborn and child health week Saturday

From Idu Jude Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said it will on Saturday commence the first round of 2024 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) week in Abuja.

Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe disclosed this while Friday in Abuja on the preparedness of the administration said the MNCH week is set aside to deliver a package of key maternal, newborn and child survival interventions that have been proven to reduce maternal, neonatal and child mortality.

Fasawe said approximately 1 million under-five children die annually before their 5th birthday.

She said the programme will take place in all the six area councils in FCT from July 20-24 2024.

The Mandate Secretary who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Babagana Adam said: “Malnutrition prevalence amongst under-five children in the FCT like most Nigerian states is alarming. The rate of Stunting is 21.2%, Underweight 12.1%, and Wasting 3.0%. Wasting reflects Global Acute Malnutrition, which is still unacceptably high to meet up the WHO global target of lower than 5% for GAM by 2025 (NDHS 2018) Micronutrient malnutrition is also prevalent. Evaluation by UNICEF in the last SMART survey published (2017) showed that Vitamin A coverage for FCT was 40.6% that is far below the minimum 90% target. Exclusive Breastfeeding Rate in FCT is 52% MICS 2017. Maternal mortality ratio in Nigeria is 512 deaths per 100,000 live births (NDHA, 2018), and 408 deaths per 100,000 LBs in FCT. These rates are unacceptably poor and health preventative measures need to be supported and promoted to be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Although considerable achievements have been made through MNCHW to reduce the current indices, we still need to do more to ensure that all eligible children are covered with interventions that will improve their nutritional status.

“The Maternal, Newborn and Child health Week is a special week set aside by the Federal Government of Nigeria twice every year (May/June and November/December) to deliver key interventions at the grassroot with focused awareness and service delivery on maternal, newborn and child health care.

“I want to, on behalf of the FCT PHCB, inform you that emphasis has shifted from stand-alone vertical campaigns to a more integrated approach like the MNCH week. which exposes caregivers, and children to key interventions that improves health status and enables them thrive through both the existing health system and outreach strategy. The promotion of these health services is the priority of the FCTA

“This round of the MNCH Week will provide free health facilities-based services such as Vitamin A Supplementation for children 6-59months, deworming of children 12-59months.

Also among the package are Routine Immunization against vaccine preventable diseases for children 0-11months, growth Monitoring and Promotion.

Others activities are, food demonstration and Nutrition screening of children 6-59months, Birth Registration,

Family Planning services,

Hand Washing demonstration,

➤Focused AnteNatal Care and administration of IPTp to prevent Malaria in pregnant women, HIV Counseling and Testing (HCT) which now is fully integrated into MNCHW

and above all, Health Promotion on all Key House-Hold Practices (KHHPs) will all be prominent interventions at service points”.

“I rely on all the Media Organization here present to take up the role of MNCHW ambassador to encourage and mobilize women, caregivers, children and all FCT residents to health facilities, and temporary fixed posts outreach closest to them to avail themselves the interventions provided for the week. Also, Schools, Churches and Mosques where these eligible children can be found will be reached”.