FBI identifies Trump rally shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks

By John Ogunsemore

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the suspect behind Saturday evening’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Trump, 78, was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when multiple shots rang out.

Authorities said Crooks, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired multiple shots from an elevated position just outside the rally venue before he was killed by Secret Service agents.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI,” the agency said in a statement.

