Former US President Trump shot in assassination attempt at rally

Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A gunman, positioned on an elevated structure several hundred metres away, opened fire as Trump addressed supporters.

Secret Service agents swiftly rushed Trump offstage and into a waiting vehicle. He was taken to a local medical centre for treatment.

The suspect was shot dead at the scene by Secret Service officers. One bystander was killed and two others critically injured in the crossfire. The FBI confirmed the incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a suspicious person with a rifle on a nearby rooftop shortly before the shooting.

President Biden condemned the attack, calling it “sick” and emphasising that “there’s no place in America for this kind of violence.” Politicians from both parties echoed his sentiments, expressing relief that Trump’s injuries were not life-threatening.