Eye of West Africa: A new landmark as China hands over ECOWAS headquarters building

On 28 April 2026, China officially handed over the China-Aid Project of the ECOWAS Headquarters building to the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.
Located along Airport Road, approximately 15 kilometres from the city centre, the complex spans 70,186 square metres, with a total floor area of 36,606 square metres. It comprises an office building, a conference centre, and a range of supporting facilities, including internal roads, utility networks, public plazas, parking areas, and a helipad—forming a modern complex that integrates administrative, conference, and service functions.
This China-Aid Project, a flagship initiative under China–ECOWAS cooperation, was funded and implemented by the Chinese government. The idea was first proposed by ECOWAS during the first meeting of the China–ECOWAS Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation in November 2015. In March 2018, the two sides signed an exchange of letters confirming China’s support for the project. Construction began in November 2021 and was completed in December 2025.
Designed and built to international standards, this project draws on China’s experience in large-scale public architecture, with a focus on quality, safety, and efficiency. Its master plan centres on the office building and conference hall, arranged in a symbolic layout defined by sweeping curved forms. Together with the surrounding road network, the design evokes the image of the “Eye of West Africa,” representing ECOWAS’s role in fostering regional unity and integration.
The main office building covers approximately 29,800 square metres, rising 11 storeys at its central section and nine storeys on either side, creating a tiered profile. Inside, it houses offices, meeting rooms, and a wide range of facilities, including a data centre, training rooms, a medical unit, childcare services, a gym, a library, and dining areas. The design emphasises usability and comfort, with thoughtfully placed lounges, pantries, and viewing spaces, as well as informal social areas integrated into corridors and staircases.
The conference centre is a two-storey elliptical structure covering 4,450 square metres, featuring a 720-seat main hall, multiple meeting rooms, and offices designed to host international conferences and high-level exchanges. Its circular form draws inspiration from traditional communal dwellings, symbolising unity, while its drum-like silhouette reflects cultural motifs of celebration and shared identity across West Africa.
Other News
The complex’s flowing façade echoes the winding course of the Niger River, while its glass curtain walls and layered shading elements are designed to evoke the region’s mangrove ecosystems—expressing both environmental awareness and a sense of vitality.
Beyond construction, the project placed emphasis on local participation. Chinese contractors promoted local hiring and technical training, contributing to skills development and capacity building. Environmental considerations were also integrated throughout, in line with green construction principles.
A solar photovoltaic system provides clean energy for the complex, complemented by smart systems for fire safety, lighting, and security management, improving both efficiency and operational safety.
The new headquarters is expected to significantly enhance ECOWAS’s administrative and coordination capabilities, providing a stronger institutional platform for advancing regional integration in West Africa.
More broadly, the project stands as a symbol of deepening cooperation between China and Africa. As the new home of ECOWAS, the “Eye of West Africa” represents not only a modern architectural landmark, but also a shared future for regional integrity and prosperity.