From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Forum of Former Labour Leaders in Rivers State have condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of elected officials, calling it a collapse of democracy.

In a press statement titled “The Collapse of Democracy in Rivers State, Where is the Organised Labour?”, signed by Chairman Achese Igwe and Acting Secretary Bennett Kalio, the forum argued that the move suspends Nigeria’s constitution and risks a military dictatorship.

Igwe, former NUPENG National President, highlighted ongoing protests against the 18 March 2025 suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Odu, and the State House of Assembly for six months, warning of looming unrest.

“This mindless takeover amounts to inviting military dictatorship,” he said, criticising the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) as sole administrator. The forum alleged Ibas is dismantling democratic structures by appointing local government administrators and dissolving boards, suggesting a “sinister agenda of state capture” that could spread to other states.

The forum faulted the National Assembly’s voice-vote endorsement of the emergency, bypassing the required two-thirds majority, and questioned the selective application of emergency rule in Rivers while worse security crises elsewhere are ignored.

“This decision is taken in bad faith against the good people of Rivers State,” Igwe stated, emphasising Rivers’ critical economic role. He urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to join civil society and residents in reversing this “dangerous precedent.”

The forum called for Tinubu to reinstate Fubara, Odu, and the Assembly, warning that the emergency rule exacerbates economic hardship and threatens sustainable livelihoods.

“We call on the NLC to live up to its mandate or step aside,” Igwe concluded, expressing solidarity with Rivers residents.