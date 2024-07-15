Euro 2024 final: Lamine Yamal breaks Pele’s 66-year record

By John Ogunsemore

Spanish striker, Lamine Yamal has broken a 66-year record held by Brazilian legend Pele, after featuring in Spain’s 2-1 Euro 2024 final victory against England.

At 17 years and one day, Yamal became the youngest player to play in a major international final when Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuente started him at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday.

Pele set the record in the 1958 World Cup final when Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2. The Brazilian legend also set the record for the tournament’s youngest goalscorer in a World Cup final.

It was also not Yamal’s first record at Euro 2024. The Barcelona wonderkid became the youngest player ever to start in a European Championship match when he played against Croatia in Spain’s 3-0 opening game victory, at 16 years 338 days.

He became the EURO’s youngest-ever scorer with his screamer against France in the semi-finals, at 16 years 362 days.

Yamal was also named Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament on the back of one goal, a tournament-high four assists and another tournament-high 32 completed dribbles.