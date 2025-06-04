The European Union (EU) says it will spend €10.4 million on Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP) to provide primary healthcare centres with reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions.

Inga Stephanowicz, head of section, Green & Digital Economy, EU, said at the Project Developers Roundtable Workshop for NISHP in Abuja that the project aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s healthcare sector by providing reliable energy to boost healthcare services and outcomes in Nigeria.

“This €10.4 million initiative, funded by the European Union, marks a milestone in the project’s implementation in Nigeria.

“NISHP, an initiative funded by the EU, will provide 24-hour access to clean, efficient, and reliable energy to participating public healthcare facilities across the country.

“It aims to improve the country’s healthcare system by providing solar power to public health facilities in participating states.’’

According to her, by working together with the Nigerian government, private sector entities, and local communities, the EU is supporting Nigeria’s development goals and promoting a brighter future for its citizens.

She said the beauty of the project was its focus on sustainability, adding that it would provide adequate solar power supply to 45 healthcare facilities in selected states.

“By collaborating with state government actors in a targeted electricity market and leveraging available counterpart funds, the project aims to electrify not only health centers but also SMEs, telecom towers, among others,’’ she said.

Nasiru Bello, team lead, NISHP said by leveraging solar power, Nigeria could improve healthcare outcomes, increase access to electricity, and promote economic growth.

He said as the project progressed, it was crucial to monitor its impact and make adjustments as needed.

“The NISHP is a step in the right direction towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“With continued support and effective implementation, this initiative can make a lasting difference in the lives of millions of Nigerians.”

Bello said the NISHP highlighted the EU’s commitment to sustainable development and partnership with Nigeria and would serve as a model for other renewable energy projects in Africa.

He also said the project’s impact extended healthcare as it would promote economic growth and community development.

This, he said, was by electrifying small and medium-sized enterprises and telecom towers near healthcare facilities.

Tinyan Ogiehor, stakeholders engagement expert, NISHP said the project’s potential impact could also be felt in rural areas where access to electricity was limited.

“By leveraging solar power, Nigeria can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, mitigate climate change, and promote sustainable energy solutions

“By providing reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions to primary healthcare centers, the project will enhance medical care, vaccine storage, and emergency services.’’ he said.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including state government officials, private sector entities, and technology service providers.

The project has been inaugurated in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Ogun, Plateau, Enugu with other states set to participate. It will run from 2024 to 2027.