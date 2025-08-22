By Seyi Babalola

Eberechi Eze is expected to become Arsenal’s third-largest transfer in history.

The 27-year-old will have his medicals today before completing a £67.5 million transfer from Crystal Palace this weekend.

A breakdown of the cost reveals that Arsenal will pay a fixed £60 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons.

Arsenal successfully hijacked Tottenham’s bid for the player by matching their offer on Wednesday.

However, they paid more (£105 million) to sign Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer of 2023.

Nicolas Pepe cost Arsenal £72 million when he signed from Lille.

The top five most expensive acquisitions are completed by Kai Havertz (£65 million) and Viktor Gyokeres (£63.5 million), who joined from Chelsea and Sporting CP, respectively.