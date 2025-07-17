From Kenneth Udeh, Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry, Hon. Adaora Chukwu, has officially resigned from her position, citing gratitude for the opportunity to serve but offering no specific reason for her decision.

In a brief but dignified statement posted on her official social media page, Chukwu on Thursday said:

“I wish to officially inform the public that I have resigned from my role as Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry in Enugu State. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the support I received throughout my tenure.

“I extend my best wishes to His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, and the entire State Government as they continue to drive progress in our dear state.”

Chukwu, who was appointed as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s 20-member Executive Council shortly after his inauguration in 2023, has served in the administration for just over a year.

Her appointment was announced by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, following the inaugural cabinet meeting.

Her resignation has stirred discussions within political circles, especially given her notable background.

Adaora Chukwu, who is said to be the daughter of former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime, who governed the state for two terms under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before becoming a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the precise reasons behind her resignation remain undisclosed, findings by The Sun suggest it may be due to personal or family-related matters rather than political friction.

A source close to the state government, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Sun, dismissed speculative narratives around the resignation, particularly those suggesting misconduct or workplace tension. The source said:

The insider further emphasised Chukwu’s strong political pedigree and the unlikelihood of her being mistreated given her background and the nature of Governor Mbah’s leadership.

“Knowing she’s Sullivan Chime’s daughter, I doubt anyone would dare to act inappropriately toward her. Besides, Peter Mbah and Chime are political allies; Sullivan even campaigned for him in 2023. No one would oppress her under his watch.”

The source also appealed to the public, particularly within the Nsukka region, to avoid hasty conclusions or conspiracy theories surrounding Chukwu’s exit:

“We should refrain from manufacturing negative narratives when we don’t know the full story. It does more harm than good.”

As speculations swirl, Chukwu’s graceful exit and the calm tone of her statement appear aimed at drawing a line under the matter. Whether she will return to public service in the future remains unknown, but for now, her departure leaves a vacancy in one of the Mbah administration’s key economic portfolios.