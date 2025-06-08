From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has elected a new Executive Council to steer the affairs of the union for the next three years.

The election, initially scheduled three months ago, was stalled while a caretaker committee took charge. However, yesterday, members finally cast their votes in a rescheduled poll that produced new leaders.

Comrade Obinna Ogbuka of Radio Nigeria emerged as the new chairman, succeeding Comrade Sam Udekwe of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), who withdrew from the race before the election.

Also elected was Comrade Chinedu Adonu of Vanguard Newspaper, who defeated Regis Anukwuoji of Business Day for the position of Vice Chairman.

Other elected officers include: Suleiman Onyeama (Ministry of Information) – Secretary, Fred Nnaji (ESBS) – Assistant Secretary, Stephanie Ude (Federal Information) – Treasurer, Sandra Ukeje (Solid FM) – Financial Secretary, Florence Ani – Auditor

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Ogbuka, a former chairman of the Radio Nigeria Chapel, described the outcome of the election as the beginning of a new chapter for the union.

“With my emergence as the chairman of NUJ Enugu Council, a new administration has taken off. We are here to serve the interest of every member and move the NUJ to greater heights. The welfare of members is our top priority, and we seek the cooperation and support of all,” he said.